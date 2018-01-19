Most Rev. Adebola Ademowo, the Bishop of Lagos and Dean Emeritus, Church of Nigeria, (Anglican Communion), has described the late former Vice President, Dr Alex Ekwueme, as a selfless and God fearing Nigerian statesman.

Ademowo said this on Friday at the commendation service for Ekwueme at the Cathedral Church of God, Marina, Lagos.

The late Ekwueme was Nigeria’s vice president from Oct. 1 1979 to Dec. 31, 1983.

“The Late Dr Alex Ekwueme was a man who loved God and he showed it through the way he loved his fellow human being; he was a great man, selfless, gentle, soft spoken; I wonder how he got into politics, I got to know that this man loves his fellow human being.

“We cannot compare him to the politicians of today as he single-handedly supervised the construction of Oko Comprehensive Secondary School, among many things he did, he spent his money for the good and benefits of Nigerians.

“For dust thou art and dust we will return, therefore do good deeds, how can we love God when we cannot love neighbours, he was a great man and I wish I can find a better word to describe him.

“As we sit here today remembering the Late Ekwueme, how do u spend your life today, as long as Nigeria exist, the name of Ekwueme will always be remembered,” he said.

Among dignitaries at the commendation service were former Governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu, Chairman, MTN Nigeria, Dr Pascal Dozie, as well as elder statesmen such as Ebitu Ukiwe, Allison Madueke, Emeka Anyaoku and Otunba Subomi Balogun.

Speaking with NAN at the commendation service, former Anambra Governor, Peter Obi, described Ekwueme as a nationalist and urged other politicians to emulate him.