Kidnapped former Commissioner for Transport in Bayelsa State, Marie Ebikake, has regained her freedom.

It was gathered that she was released by her abductors at about 3am on Friday, six days after they took her away from her residence at Igbogene, near Yenagoa.

Ebikake was whisked away to an unknown destination by the hoodlums on Sunday.

It could not be confirmed whether or not ransom was paid to secure her release.

Asinim Butswat, the Police Public Relations Officer, Bayelsa State Command, confirmed her release.

He said that he did not have details of the circumstances under which she regained her freedom.

“I can confirm that the former Commissioner (for Transport) has been freed and reunited with her family but I do not have the details,” Butswat said.