The death toll of victims of the Lassa fever outbreak in Ebonyi State has risen to four while 139 persons have been under surveillance, this is according to the state’s Health Commissioner, Daniel Umezuruike.

Umezuruike also confirmed that schools have been shut down in the state as government scrambles to curtail the rampaging deadly disease.

While addressing journalists in Abakaliki, Umezuruike who revealed that a total of nine cases have been confirmed, says, a mother has been confirmed positive and is presently taking treatment.

“At present, the state has a total of nine confirmed cases, four deaths and three others on treatment including 139 persons now under surveillance.

“Also, a mother has been confirmed positive and is presently taking treatment and this incident happened yesterday (Wednesday).”‎

“We have three patients on treatments and all of them are doing well and we have contact tracing and we have 139 people we have kept on surveillance.

However, he added that the state government was working to ensure that the disease is controlled in no time.

“We have set up all the committees and strategies to ensure that this disease is brought under control within the shortest possible time and the strategies are working out well. We don’t have new cases of the disease as at yesterday, so the situation has been brought under control.

“Schools closure came up when we had three positive cases and ministry of education noticed that one of them has children in schools and closed down schools in Ebonyi State. We have put all the strategies and everything is working out, we believe that the situation will be brought under control.”

Meanwhile, it was also gathered that the outbreak has also compelled the wife of the governor, Rachel Umahi, to cancel her visit to Afikpo Local Government Area which was scheduled to hold on Friday.

Speaking in an interview, Public Health Expert, Dr Talabi Odunayo blamed the resurgence on lack of government’s proactive decisions and improper hygiene by residents.