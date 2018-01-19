The new Acting Director, Defence Information, Brig.-Gen. John Agim, has appealed to Citizens and Journalists in particular, to appreciate and celebrate the contributions of the Armed Forces to national development.

Agim made the appeal on Friday at his maiden meeting with Defence Correspondents at the Defence Headquarters, Abuja.

He said that although the military do not directly generate revenue to the coffers of the Federal Government, “its contributions to the socio-economic and political development of Nigeria, cannot be over emphasised.’’

“The officers and men of the armed forces have shown serious commitment even in paying the supreme prices, in confronting our security challenges so that citizens live in peace.

“This is the time for citizens to reflect and appreciate the contributions of the armed forces in ensuring peace and security.’’

To the media, he said: “As the esteemed members of the Fourth Estate of the Realm, I will appeal to you on behalf of the Chief of Defence Staff, to please use your reputable organisations to celebrate and appreciate our armed forces.

“It is the least sacrifice you can offer us.’’

According to him, in all the 36 states of the country, and the FCT, the military has a standby force that goes with different names in different states to ensure the security of lives and property.

Agim said that the military’s massive effort in restoring peace and stability globally had also been very outstanding.

He said that if the citizenry appreciated their contributions, it would embolden them “to do even more,’’ adding that the military “symbolises unity, strength and sovereignty of our great nation.’’

Agim was moved to the defence headquarters as its spokesman in a major redeployment on Dec. 29, 2017 which affected 399 senior officers.

The new spokesman, who was until his redeployment the Commandant, Nigerian Army School of Public Relations, replaced Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, who was moved to the Army War College, as its Commandant.