The Kano State Commissioner of Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives, Alhaji Ahmed Rabiu, says facilities at the Dawanau international grains market will be upgraded to boost commercial activities.

Rabiu said this during an inspection tour of the market in Kano on Friday.

He identified the facilities to include link roads, security lights, meeting hall and water, among others.

A statement by Alhaji Salisu Babangida, the Public Relations Officer of the ministry, stated that a website would be created for the promotion of their commodities.

The commissioner noted that Dawanau Market is the largest grains market in the West Africa.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Dawanau Market Association, Alhaji Mustapha Maikalwa, thanked the state government for providing amenities and infrastructure at the market.