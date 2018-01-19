Prosecution witness, Mr Gabriel Agorye, on Friday testified how he withdrew N40 million for erstwhile Chairman of DAAR Communications Plc, Raymond Dokpesi, from his First Bank account.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Dokpesi is standing trial at the Federal High Court, Abuja, over alleged N2.1bn fraud filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commissions (EFCC).

Agorye who is the 11th prosecution witness told the court that he was Dokpesi’s personal assistant and ran errands for him.

He was led in evidence by Mr Rotimi Jacobs (SAN), the prosecuting counsel.

The witness also said that some monies were paid into his personal account which he withdrew and gave to his boss.

Under cross examination by Mr Kanu Agabi (SAN), the witness told the court that he did not know the source of the monies that he withdrew for Dokpesi’s from his account.

He added that he did not know if the money was proceeds of an illegitimate transaction.

“I cannot say that the source of the money was illegitimate, and I do not know the uses to which the monies were put to,” the witness said.

Justice John Tsoho, the trial judge discharged the witness and adjourned the matter until Feb. 6 and 7 for continuation of the matter.