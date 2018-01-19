Two pregnant women transferred from Kwara NYSC to Oyo State camp in Iseyin delivered baby girls at the ongoing orientation camp.

The NYSC Coordinator in Oyo State, Mrs Ifeoma Anidobi, on Friday, said the babies were delivered on Tuesday, the first day of the ongoing orientation course of 2017 batch B, stream II NYSC members.

“The first baby arrived in the early hours of Tuesday at the General hospital, Iseyin while the second baby came later in the day.

“The mothers are corps members deployed to Kwara state who are dislodged to Oyo state for their three-week orientation course.

“The state coordinators of NYSC Oyo and Kwara states are very elated and full of praises to God for the safe delivery of the babies,” she said.

Of the 2,294 batch B stream II corps members that were sworn in at Iseyin on Thursday, 700 of them were from Kwara while 645 came from Ogun.