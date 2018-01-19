Less than two weeks after it began an indefinite strike, the Kaduna State chapter of Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) has suspended a strike it embarked upon on Jan. 8, over the sack of 21,780 primary school teachers.

The union called of the strike in a statement jointly signed by the state NUT Chairman and Assistant Secretary, Audu Amba and Adamu Ango respectively and made available to newsmen in Kaduna.

According to the union leaders, the decision to call of the strike was reached after a meeting with the interim chairmen and education secretaries of the 23 local government areas of the state.

They said that the meeting was held to review the situation in the light of the pronouncement by the state government that the sacked teachers had a second chance.

“Gov. Nasir El-Rufa’i recently announced a second chance window for the sacked teachers to re-apply under the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) continuous recruitment programme.

“We commend the decision of the governor for the window of opportunity it provided for the affected teachers and gave an assurance of improved service delivery in state public schools.

“We equally commend the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NGOs and the general public for identifying with the teachers during the struggle.’’

NUT urged the state government to always engage the union in all matters relating to the improvement of service delivery in the education sector as well as teachers’ welfare.

The union had on Jan. 8 embarked on an indefinite strike over the sacked of 21,780 primary school teachers who allegedly failed a competency test organised by the state government in June 2017.

The teachers and other issues bothering on teachers’ welfare were also discussed.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 10-day-old strike grounded academic activities in both public primary and secondary schools in the state.