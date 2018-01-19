The Senate has announced the postponement of the planned national security summit at Thursday’s plenary.

The Upper chamber claims the conference was shifted to properly plan and hold a summit that would be worthwhile.

The Red chamber had fixed January 24 for the conference to address the insecurity across the country.

The decision of the apex legislative Chamber was prompted by the recent killings in Benue, Adamawa, Taraba, and Kaduna states, with a view to brainstorming and coming up with workable solutions to the worrisome problem.

But realising that the date was fixed in a hurry, and that it would not be feasible to organise a result oriented national security summit within the short time frame,that would pull all relevant stakeholders to be in attendance, the Chamber decided to postpone the event.

Senator Ahmed Lawan cited order 53(6) and sought for a 2 week extension of the summit. Lawan said the extension would allow the ad-hoc committee plan properly.

He said a new date would be communicated soon.