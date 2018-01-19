The Kogi State Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Bishop John Ibenu, on Thursday told newsmen in Lokoja he escaped death by a whisker when gunmen riddled his car with bullets on Sunday.

Similarly, the former Minister of Health, Chief Gabriel Aduku, reportedly survived an attack by six gunmen, who invaded his house a Anyigba.

Ibenu said he was on his way from his village in Kogi East at about 5.30pm on Sunday when some seven suspected Fulani men at Ojodu in Ofu Local Government Area emerged from the bush and opened fire on his vehicle.

He said four of the men rushed out from a bush and as he tried to make a U-turn to flee, another three appeared from the bush and opened fire on his vehicle.

According to him, they were fully armed with AK47, but with the grace of God, he escaped from the scene to a nearby village.

The attack on Aduku is contained in a statement issued on Thursday by the Secretary-General, Kogi East Elders’ Council, Mr. Alphonsus Alhassan and made available to newsmen in Lokoja.

It reads, “By the evening of December 18, 2017, Gabriel Aduku, who is the deputy chairman of the Kogi East Elders’ Council, was accosted and manhandled at his residence in Anyigba, Kogi State.

“The hoodlums in their twenties were six in number and were uniformed. Three stayed outside, while three of them, masked, entered his sitting room through his kitchen.

“One of them carried a pump action rifle while the other two had pistols which they pointed at his head and informed him they were sent from Abuja to pick him for questioning. He refused to accompany them despite their physically trying to bundle him out as he insisted he would rather die within his compound if need be.”

He noted that they broke down two bedroom doors, seized his mobiles, those of his aide and other valuables to make it appear like a robbery attack.

“We want to state that the signature of the perpetrators of this crime is not unambiguous.

“We have a very good idea of those behind the shameless and cowardly act. That the attack came a few weeks after the Kogi East Elders’ Council addressed a press conference in Abuja, which was replied to by a group who were so cowardly that they neither included their names and addresses in the rejoinder which they published in three national newspapers, is a pointer.

“It is obvious that since the hoodlums and their paymasters could not controvert the facts and kernel of our press conference which centred on the unmitigated misgovernance of Kogi State; rather than toe the path of moral rectitude, they have resorted to crude intimidation of elders old enough to be their fathers and grandfathers,” the statement added.

When contacted, the Kogi State Public Relations Officer, William Aya, confirmed that some hoodlums invaded the residence of Aduku, adding that the command was on the trail of the hoodlums.

On the attack on the CAN chairman, Aya, an Assistant Superintendent of Police said no such incident had been reported to the police.