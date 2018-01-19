The Economist, a London-based magazine, has disowned a publication which claimed that Nigerians have shown unprecedented level of patience with President Muhammadu Buhari.

The publication has been making rounds on the social media and on some websites in the country, and beyond.

Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, in a statement issued in Abuja on Thursday, said the Africa Editor of the magazine, Jonathan Rosenthal, has dismissed the article.

The presidential aide quoted a letter dated January 18, written and signed by Rosenthal to the presidency, condemning the publication.

“It has come to my attention that an article has been circulating on social media and been published on various websites that purports to have been written or published by The Economist.

“The article with the headline ‘The Unprecedented Level of Patience Shown to Buhari’ was not written nor published by The Economist. Any claims connecting it to The Economist are false,” he wrote.

The presidency appealed Nigerians to be watchful about the kind of information they are exposed to and share.