President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday in Abuja said the agricultural sector had witnessed steady and remarkable progress in the last two years, significantly reducing the food import bill of the country.

At a ceremony to receive Letters of Credence from the Ambassadors of Democratic Republic of Greece, People’s Republic of Bangladesh and Republic of Portugal, President Buhari said the commendable performance in the agricultural sector had further fuelled the government’s effort at repositioning the economy, with more focus on export of commodities.

“We are very busy in the agricultural sector, and more Nigerians are getting involved,’’ the President told the Ambassador of the Republic of Bangladesh, Major General Kazi Sharif Kaikoband.

President Buhari said the boom in the agricultural sector had also attracted more people, especially younger Nigerians, to pick interest in farming with long term plans for large scale farming and export of products.

In his remark, the Ambassador of Bangladesh commended the President for the courageous steps he has taken in eliminating terrorism in the country.

“We have had the terrorism problem in Bangladesh for more than 36 years,” he said, adding: “Bangladesh denounces terrorism in all forms irrespective of colour or country.”

Kaikoband said education and sports provide new opportunities for improved relations as more Nigerians in Bangladesh are in schools or into sports, especially football.

The President also received Letters of Credence from Her Excellency, Maria Saranto, Ambassador of the Democratic Republic of Greece, and His Excellency, Anthonio Pedro Da Vinha Da Silva, Ambassador of the Republic of Portugal.

In separate meetings, the President congratulated the ambassadors on their postings to Nigeria, urging them to use the opportunity to explore the potentials of the country and improve on the good relations that had been built over the years.