Members of the House of Representatives Committee on Interior on Thursday frowned at what they described as “the deliberate concealment of internally generated revenue (IGR), by the Federal Ministry of Interior for failing to include it in its 2017 budget performance report.”

The lawmakers who also frowned at repeated duplication of line items such as computers and other accessories in the 2018 Budget of the Federal Ministry also demanded that all evidences of remittances of the over N1billion be forwarded to them for verification.

The committee during the budget defence exercise of the ministry and agencies under it urged the Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Danbazzau, to ensure that line items are properly aligned with current needs of the ministry and not repeated for pecuniary reasons.

Committee chairman, Jagaba Adams Jagaba, asked the minister to give reasons why the Ministry’s IGR was not reflected in the 2017 budget performance report.

Disputing an assertion that the ministry’s only source of revenue is citizenship registration, Jagaba told the Director Finance and Admin who stood in for the permanent secretary that he has all the memoranda of understanding entered into between the ministry and other agencies under it such as the immigration service, and as such could not be misled into believing what the ministry was saying.