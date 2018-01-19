Chief Martins Okolie, a chieftain of Progressive Peoples Alliance (PPA), has advised Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi to focus more on youth empowerment in Enugu State.

Okolie gave the advice while speaking to newsmen in Enugu on Thursday on his assessment of Ugwuanyi’s administration in the past two years.

“‘I have seen civil servants smile home with 13th month salary and salaries paid regularly; which I applaud him for.

“I will also commend him in the area of Small Medium Enterprise (SME) development and traders’ empowerment.

“However, much needed to be done in the area of youths empowerment and development,’’ he said.

Okolie, who was the candidate of PPA in Enugu State Governorship Election in 2015, said youths should be carried along in all the government’s development agenda.

The PPA chieftain also urged Ugwuanyi to ensure that ongoing rural roads are completed within specified quality and due time.

“I must commend Ugwuanyi’s vision on massive rural roads construction in the state, especially the Millkin Hill Road and many other rural roads under construction in the state.

“I will advise that contractors handling these rural road projects are closely supervised to ensure that roads constructed would last for years,’’ he said