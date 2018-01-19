The Kaduna State Primary Health Care Development Agency (SPHCDA) on Thursday said it would commence its first round of polio immunisation exercise on Jan. 20.

This contained in a statement jointly issued by the state Deputy Director, Mr Hamza Ibrahim-Ikara, and Coordinator of Journalists Initiative on Immunisation Against Polio (JAP), Kaduna State Chapter, Malam Lawal Dogara, on Thursday in Kaduna.

The statement said the polio vaccination would from Jan. 20 to Jan. 23, and that it would be conducted on the streets, house-to-house, markets, motor parks and highways, among others, according to the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN.

It therefore called on parents and caregivers to ensure they make their children available for vaccination.

It stated that the vaccination would enable the children grow healthier and advised parents to ensure they allow the vaccinators to attend to their wards.

It also explained that adequate arrangement had been made for the smooth conduct of the exercise by the State Government, SPHCDA, development partners and other stakeholders.

It also appealed to traditional rulers and religious leaders to give the needed support and cooperation to ensure the success of the polio campaign in the state.