A dreaded kidnapping kingpin in Delta State, Anthony Ogbalor, also popularly known as Dracula, has reportedly died in police custody in Asaba, the state capital.

Dracula, who was arrested by a combined team of security operatives led by the Divisional Police Officer in charge of the B’ Division Warri, CSP Aniete Eyo, over the kidnap of one Pastor Frank Otomi and Mrs. Mofe Otomi at the DSC Roundabout, Effurun, Uvwie Council Area of the State on June 23, 2017.

Sources said that the suspect, who was also fingered for other serious crimes in the state, was alleged to have sustained a life-threatening injury during interrogation at the State Police Command in Asaba, where he was transferred after his arrest.

He was said to have died on Wednesday night owing to the injury he allegedly sustained.

His corpse has since been deposited at the morgue of the hospital where he was rushed to by the police in Asaba.

Dracula, who hailed from Iyede in Isoko North Local Government Area of the state, was arrested late December, 2017 alongside other gang members in a snatched navy blue Toyota Corolla car with reg. no EPE 874 DQ, after been trailed driving along Enerhen road near Warri.

The Former commissioner of police in the state, Mr. Zanna Ibrahim, who paraded the 57-year-old suspect alongside 30 other suspects, last year, had claimed Dracula was arrested after another suspect implicated him in a kidnap case involving other gang members including one Henry Kessena, Kosin Henry, aka Capon, and Kenneth Onome.