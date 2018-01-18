The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, has directed all tertiary institutions to end their 2017 admission by January 25.

The Board’s Head of Media, Fabian Benjamin, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja.

Mr. Benjamin said the board’s decision came after a meeting where all issues and ones bordering on the admission process were taken into consideration.

According to him, the directive becomes necessary as the board intends to meet up with the academic calendar as earlier agreed.

“By implication, candidates who have gained admissions into various institutions and are yet to register or do not have admissions by January 25 should begin to make preparations for the 2018 UTME.

“The public must also note that the UTME results are valid for only one year and not three years as widely speculated.

“If changes are made on the validity, I assure you the board would communicate appropriately to the public.”