Maj.-Gen. Rogers Nicholas, the Theater Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, has called on Boko Haram insurgents to lay down their arms and embrace peace.

Nicholas made the call when he visited troops at the front line in Damasak, Kareto, Gubio and Magumeri.

He said that the call was imperative to encourage remnants of Boko Haram insurgents to surrender in order to end insurgency and guarantee lasting peace in the region.

“I call on the insurgents in the bush to surrender to the Nigerian Government and embrace peace.

“A great number of the insurgents have surrendered; we take good care of them, insurgents in the bush should come out and surrender.

“There is no need of killings and the only option left for them is to surrender,” he said.

Nicholas said that the military had recorded successes in the ongoing clearance operation, noting that: “we have determined and courageous soldiers to crush the terrorists and bring peace to the North-East”.

He urged the media to shun sensational reportage and work toward awareness creation on de-radicalisation of the sect ideologies, to promote peace building and social cohesion.

He reiterated the readiness of the military to work with the media to ensure successful campaign against insurgency and enhance security in the country.

“The Nigerian Army will provide enabling environment for the media to access information on our operations.

“You should ensure accurate, factual and balance reportage on military operations,” he added.

The commander also called on the people in the region to cooperate with military to enable them to win the war against the terror group, adding that the war against insurgency was a collective responsibility.

While commending the troops for their gallantry, Nicholas urged them to be dedicated and display high sense of professionalism in the discharge of their duties.

Nicholas disclosed that the government had adopted practical measures to ensure provision of logistics and improvement of soldiers’ welfare.

About 1,000 Boko Haram insurgents have so far surrendered, several of them were killed and many others wounded including its factional leader, Mamman Nur.

The troops also rescued about 1, 000 persons, recovered high caliber weapons, food items, animals and other items from the insurgents in the military offensive in the Lake Chad region in the past four weeks.