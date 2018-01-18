Former Vice President and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar mourns victims of the Wednesday evening suicide bombing in Maiduguri, Borno State, that claimed several lives and left scores wounded.

The former Vice President describes as disturbing the increasing cases of girls being used as suicide bombers. “We need our girls to be mothers, teachers and scientists of the future. Certainly not being used to carry out extremist ideologies.”

The bomb explosion in Maiduguri was reported to have been carried out by four female suicide bombers – a signature of Boko Haram bomb blast attacks in recent times.

The former Vice President notes that the Boko Haram sect is still a potent threat to the lives and property of Nigerians, especially in the North-East region of the country and asks Nigerians to remain on their guards and partner with security operatives closest to them to report suspicious activities.

“We are all in this together. We must work closely with security operatives on ground to make sure that our land is secure and our lives are safe. The threat that we face is real and our determination to face the threat must be daring.

“I pray to God for a peaceful repose of the dead and fortitude to their bereaved families and friends.”

Meanwhile, the former Vice President condemns the killing of two policemen during a kidnap operation of two foreigners, one American and a Canadian along the Abuja-Kaduna Expressway on Tuesday.

Atiku explains that while kidnapping on its own is a criminal act, it is equally an act of sabotage against the national economy.

“Kidnapping drives away foreign investors. It drives away corporate and individual donors from engaging in humanitarian missions and the gross effect of it leaves a debilitating effect on the health of the national economy,” Atiku said.