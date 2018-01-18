The Kwara State Governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed, on Thursday dissolved the state executive council.

The Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Isiaka Gold, in a statement said the dissolution took immediate effect.

He stated that 19 Commissioners, 16 Special Advisers, seven Senior Special Assistants and eight Special Assistants were affected by the dissolution.

According to him, Ahmed directed the former commissioners to hand over to the permanent secretaries of their various ministries.

The governor assured Kwara State residents that additional measures had been put in place to sustain government business pending the reconstitution of the state executive council

Gold said Ahmed thanked the former executive council members, special advisers and assistants for their valuable service and contributions and wished them the best of luck in their future engagements.