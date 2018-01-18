After 10 days of embarking on an indefinite strike, the Nigeria Union of Teachers on Thursday directed its members in public primary schools in Kaduna State to resume duty.

The chairman of the state chapter of the union, Mr. Audi Amba, stated this shortly after the state’s Executive Council emergency meeting in Kaduna.

Teachers in the state public primary schools went on strike January 8, 2018 following a directive from the NUT in the state that they should go on indefinite strike to force Governor Nasir el-Rufai’s administration to reverse the sacking of over 20,000 of its members for failing a primary four competency test it conducted in June 2017.

Also, in solidarity with the union, organised labour, led by the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Ayuba Wabba, last week (Thursday) defied the huge presence of security operatives to ground the state to protest the sacking of the teachers.

Amba, while adducing reasons for calling off the strike, said the governor had decided to give the 21,780 teachers said to have failed the Primary Four competency test another opportunity for consideration for recruitment into teaching profession.

He noted that as a union committed to the support of the state government in its drive for qualitative education, the union had no choice than to call off its 10-day-old strike.

He commended members for their steadfastness during the struggle; and the leadership of the Labour movement in the country and the general public which identified with their plight.