The Nasarawa State Government and the Management of Breeze FM, Lafia, have agreed to settle out-of-court, the case on the demolition of the broadcast station in Lafia, by the state government.

Mr Shehu Usman, the state Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General, disclosed this on Thursday at the hearing of the case at High Court 4, Lafia.

Usman, in a motion for adjournment on the matter, said a committee, comprising representatives of both parties, had been constituted.

The attorney-general, who was represented by Audu Aloko, said the adjournment was to enable the committee to meet with Gov. Umaru Al-Makura and put finishing touches to the agreement.

The commissioner said that the committee had agreed on out-of-court settlement.

Counsel to Breeze FM, Mr Ocha Ulegede, said he was not opposing the motion.

Ulegede however said that if on the next adjourn date the parties were unable to put finishing touches to the agreement, he would go ahead with the matter.

He urged the state government to strive and put the matter to rest since it had opted for settlement.

Justice James Abundha adjourned the case to Feb. 2 for the committee to present the report on the settlement.

The radio station was demolished on May 20, 2017 for alleged violation of land policy.