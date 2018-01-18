Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State has said that his government will not sack any teacher in the state as from January 2018.

The Governor said that the government would rather train and retrain the teachers in the state’s primary and secondary schools as well as others for greater productivity.

A statement by the Special Adviser on Media Relations, Mr. Fidelis Soriwei, on Thursday, said that the governor gave the assurance during the inauguration of the governing councils of Isaac Jasper Boro College of Education, Sagbama, and the Bayelsa State College of Health Technology, Otuogidi.

He, however, said that only teachers with fake certificates or those who refused to be at their duty-posts to work should have reasons to be afraid of being sacked.

He urged the chairmen and members of the new governing boards to ensure that only people who should be in the institutions were engaged.

Dickson stressed that the previous practice in the state where unborn children, octogenarians and retirees were dubiously included in the payroll should not be tolerated.

He said the government would provide grants to all state-owned tertiary institutions with effect from January 2018 as well as beef up their infrastructure and enhance their revenue generating capacity.