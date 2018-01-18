The Nigerian Navy said it is about taking delivery of two new French-built OCEA FPB 72 patrol boats.

The boats, the Navy says, would further boost the security patrol of the nation’s maritime domain.

Director of Naval Information, Captain Suleiman Dahun, who made this known in a statement said, “The Nigerian Navy is in the process of taking delivery of two new French-built OCEA FPB 72 patrol boats to boost maritime security.

“The vessels GONGOLA (P189) and CALABAR (P190) are expected to arrive on 24 January, 2018. This delivery will bring to six so far acquired by the Nigerian Navy and two additional OCEA boats are being expected to join the Nigerian Navy fleet later in the year.

“​The FPB 72s are 24 metres long and 5.8 metres wide. They can reach a speed of up to 35 knots and have a range of 600 miles at 12 knots. Crew is ten. The vessels are equipped with a rigid-hulled inflatable boat on the aft deck.

“They are used to combat maritime crime, oil theft and militant groups that have staged disruptive attacks on oil platforms and pipeline infrastructure.”