Gov. Rauf Aregbesola of Osun on Thursday urged the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members posted to the state to resist all forms of inducement during elections.

Aregbesola gave the advice while declaring open the 2017 Batch Stream II, NYSC Orientation programme at the NYSC permanent camp in Ede.

The governor said, as the state was moving toward a crucial period of governorship election, the corps members who would serve as ad hoc staff, should not compromise their integrity.

Aregbesola, represented by Mrs Folake Adegboyega, the Commissioner for Empowerment and Youth Engagement, said that the corps members would play vital role in ensuring successful conduct of the poll.

“I want to admonish you to eschew all forms of inducement capable of affecting the credibility of the elections.

“Patriots like you have always joined INEC in ensuring the conduct of free, fair and credible elections in the country.

“I want you to re-calibrate your minds to live up to the good name built by your predecessors who have participated in similar processes in the past,’’ Aregebsola said.

Earlier, Mr Emmanuel Attah, NYSC Coordinator in Osun, advised the corps members to build and maintain quality friendships during and after the orientation.

Attah urged them to ensure that they abide by the laid down rules and regulations of the NYSC.

He said that 2059 corps members deployed to the state were involved in the orientation programme.