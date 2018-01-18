The House of Representatives Committee on Information, National Orientation, Ethics and Values has called on government agencies to refrain from selective implementation of their budgets.

Chairman of the Committee, Rep. Olusegun Odebunmi (Oyo-APC) made the call during the committee’s oversight visit to the headquaters of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) in Abuja on Thursday.

He said that selective implementation of budgets was inimical to good governance in the country.

According to him, the call becomes necessary in view of the need to ensure that government agencies comply with the law.

“The Appropriation Act is a law and must be adhered to and this will also promote good governance in Nigeria,” he said.

The lawmaker further said that avoiding selective implementation of the budget will also guarantee that all aspects of the budget get adequate attention.

The committee demanded FRCN to furnish it with third party documents to substantiate claims of its Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of N913 million in 2017.

The committee also requested for the documents of contracts awarded with evidence of procedure for the award of the contracts, the bidders and those who got the contracts.

Earlier, the Director-General of FRCN, Dr Mansur Liman said that paucity of funds was a major constraint to the operation of the corporation.

He, however, said that replacing dilapidated equipment in FRCN remained a priority.

According to Liman, the corporation has awarded contracts for the supply and installation of 30mps internet connectivity via fibre and 50 Kilowatts transmitter in Gwagwalada to aid the operations of FRCN.

“It is a continuous exercise to fully upgrade the dilapidated equipment in all its zonal FM stations with digital, state-of-the-art broadcast equipment in order to meet the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) deadline for migration from analogue to digital broadcasting,’’ he added.

Liman said that though digitisation deadline had not been given to radio,effots were being made to sure that equipment were ready for digitisation so that we are not left behind.

It would be recalled that the sum of N7.7 billion was appropriated to the corporation by the National Assembly to meet its financial needs for the 2017 fiscal year.

A breakdown of the budget shows that N6. 9 was appropriated for personnel cost, N193 million for overhead cost and N547 million for capital expenditure.