Alhaji Umaru Nagwari, the Sokoto State Commissioner for Agriculture, says that the state government has procured 833 trucks of fertilizer for dry season farming in the state.

Nagwari said while speaking with newsman shortly after defending the ministry’s 2018 budget proposal before the state House of Assembly Committee on Agriculture in Sokoto on Thurday.

“The state government is fully committed to ensuring a bumper harvest among farmers across the 23 local government areas of Sokoto.

“As such, it has expended N3.4 billion to procure 833 trucks of fertilizer for dry season farming. This will be distributed to farmers at subsidised rate,” he said.

According to Nagwari, the present administration in the state has placed agriculture as top priority after education.

“We are confident that Sokoto state farmers in 2018 are going to have bumper harvest, as government has procured the largest number of fertilizer ever in the history of the state.”

He called on farmers in the state to judiciously utilise the gesture to support their living standard and the society at large.

The Committee Chairman, Alhaji Dayyabu Kalmalu (APC-Illela), commended the ministry’s commitment in ensuring the successful implementation of agriculture programmes in the state.

He assured that the state Assembly would continue to support the state government in its bid to develop the state.