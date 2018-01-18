The Kaduna State Government has earmarked N200 million for distribution as soft loan to women in the state, the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Hafsat Baba, said on Thursday.

Ms. Baba told the News Agency of Nigeria in Kaduna that the money would be issued to women to run businesses.

She said the Kaduna State Women Empowerment Fund would be domiciled at state Micro Credit Board and would be given to women who satisfied certain guidelines designed by the ministry.

“It is there with the Micro Credit Board. We have developed guidelines on how women will access the loan; we will roll out the details soon.’’

According to her, the government had in 2017 organised consultative meeting with women across the three senatorial zones to enlighten them about what the ministry is doing for them.

Ms. Baba said the state government has built an incubation facility at the Trade Fair Complex in Kaduna to train women on processing and packaging.

She announced plans to build three skills acquisitions centres to provide skills training to youths willing to better their lives.

The commissioner added that the government would also construct three rehabilitation centres in the state in 2018. She said the centres would be the first capital projects ever executed by the ministry.

“This is something that has never happened in the ministry, we have never executed capital projects until the coming of this administration.

“For the rehabilitation centres, we have only one in Kafanchan and Kaduna, but this administration will add three to make it five.’’