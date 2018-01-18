Gov. Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State on Thursday urged traditional rulers, local council chairmen and other residents to ensure that National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members posted to the state are well taken care of.

Ajimobi made the appeal at the swearing-in of the 2017 Batch B, Stream II corps members in Iseyin, Oyo State.

The governor, who was represented by the Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Mr Abayomi Oke, said that corps members posted to ministries, departments and agencies should not be rejected.

He said that the corps members should be assigned to challenging responsibilities in their places of primary assignment, to make them nation builders and assets to national development.

Ajimobi said the scheme is a beacon of hope and reference point, with regard to productive channelling of youthful intelligence, energy and skills for national development.

He said that the orientation course was primarily aimed at inculcating discipline, hard work and integrity in the Nigerian graduate youths.

The governor, therefore, advised the members to use the opportunity provided by the orientation to develop positive attitudes that would help them to surpass their predecessors’ achievements.

Earlier, the NYSC Coordinator in the state, Mrs Ifeoma Anidobi, said the orientation course was unique, being the first time the state would host more than one state at its permanent orientation camp.

Anidobi urged the 2,294 corps members to see their deployment as the basis for national unity, which the scheme had championed since inception 45 years ago.

She told them to contribute their quota to the unity and advancement of Nigeria in the course of their service year.

“The government of the day, in her drive to engine the wheel of development, embarked on massive rural transformation.

“As agents of change, your services will be required in most semi-urban communities, to make this mission a reality.

“Work assiduously for the development of the country, and assist government to empower rural dwellers with your acquired knowledge and training, by raising the standard of living of the populace,” she said.

The coordinator advised the corps members to make optimal use of the opportunities provided by the orientation course, such as skill acquisition and entrepreneurship development programme.

“Remember that the era of white collar jobs has given way to self-development and empowerment programmes.

“So, key into the system and strive to be job creators and not job seekers,” she said.

Anidobi commended the Oyo State Government and the indigenes for their unflinching support to the NYSC scheme, and for being good hosts to the corps members.