Former Judge of the International Court of Justice ICJ, Prince Bola Ajibola, has advised the federal government to allow Commissioners of Justice and Attorneys General in the states to handle 2019 election disputes.

Ajibola, a former Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation gave the advice Thursday in Abuja as Chairman of the 15th Daily Trust Dialogue.

“The point I am making is to allow the Attorneys-General and Commissioners of Justice in all the states to handle as Judges the cases of election petition by moving them around the states, come 2019 so that non will preside over matters in his own state and will definitely serve in another state either jointly, with a panel or alone”, he said.

He also advocated an amendment of Paragraph 2 of S.150 of the 1999 Constitution which states that “…a person shall not be qualified to hold or perform the function of the office of the Attorney General of the Federation unless he is qualified to practise, as a legal practitioner and has been so qualified for not less than 10 years”.

According to Ajibola, “instead of 10 years, we now need to replace it with ‘Senior Advocate Of Nigeria, SAN’. We have so many of them now and they are competent to handle this service”.

Currently ongoing, the dialogue has as its theme, ‘Nigeria and the Challenges of 2019’.