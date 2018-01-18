The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Niger on Thursday said it deployed 742 personnel to political wards across the state to ensure massive registration of eligible voters.

Prof. Samuel Egwu, the state Resident Electoral Commissioner, made the disclosure in an interview in Minna.

”We have so far registered about 95, 434 which consists of 61,867 males and 33,747 females and issued them with their permanent voters cards.

”We also have 132,985 unclaimed PVCs, 366 seeking transfer and 163 un-printed and omitted cases, and 465 cases of lost of permanent voters cards.”

He said that the commission is also attending to 553 cases of corrections in their permanent voters cards.

”Those that had earlier registered and had not collected their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) should also come forward for collection in our offices across the 25 local government areas of the state,” Egwu added.

The REC solicited the support of stakeholders including traditional and religious leaders in mobilizing eligible residents to participate in the ongoing Continuous Voters’ Registration in the state.

”I urge media organisations to deploy all sustainable and effective mass media strategies to mobilise eligible voters to participate actively in the exercise.

”We have also reached out to the leaders of various political parties to mobilise more eligible voters to register,” Egwu said.

He said that educating eligible residents on the importance of acquiring PVC was necessary as it would allow them the opportunity to vote in future elections.