National Identity Management System (NIMS) has that said it knows that some foreigners from neighbouring African countries claim to be Nigerians in order to obtain Nigeria’s National Identity Card.

Mrs. Mary Peter Makama, Niger State coordinator of NIMS, made the disclosure on the heels of allegations that some immigration officers connived with some NIMS staff to register foreigners in the state as Nigerian citizens.

Investigations reveal that many foreigners came into Nigeria as almajiri, grew up and marry one of their own or a Nigerian and thereafter got mixed up with members of their immediate society, using language and religion to their advantage.

A good number of the foreigners, it was gathered, have established in businesses including, having choice properties in parts of Minna metropolis, own businesses and as well control large shops at the Minna ultra modern market and even dictate who gets what therein.

Their children also grow claiming to be from Minna, and this it was gathered is becoming concerning to many Nigerlites who see the foreigners as potential threat to security of life and property.

“Many foreigners and illegal immigrants engage in menial jobs, they do shoe shinning work, security, some of them sell water while reasonable number of them join bad company and they are the ones that serve as mercenaries whenever there is crisis”, a grassroots politician, Malam Aliyu Ibrahim, said.