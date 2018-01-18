The House of Representatives has listed the names of companies which it claimed are neck-deep in the abuse of Federal Government waivers.

The House Committee on Customs and Excise listed the companies on Wednesday, saying that they did not come with valid documents as demanded.

This prompted Chairman of the Committee, James Faleke, to adjourn Wednesday’s investigative hearing.

In the statement of exposure, it was gathered that the lawmakers detected fraud allegedly involving one of the companies that got a waiver to supply 20,000 water heaters but only supplied just 350 pieces.

According to the committee, other companies that got waivers for specific items used the opportunity to import building materials and other sundry items viewed to be more profitable.

One of the companies on the list is Ezeg Diamond Hotel which allegedly got a waiver to import ceramic tiles but imported more than the requirement to avoid payment of duty.

Others were given waivers to build and equip hotels to aid the hospitality sector but did not do as agreed, and instead used the opportunity to enrich themselves.

According to Faleke, the implication was that the companies flooded the market with their products which they imported without waivers to the detriment of local companies producing same products.

Recall that because of this development, the Customs Committee had last year summoned Hameed Ali, head of the Nigeria Customs Service; Godwin Emefiele, governor of Central Bank of Nigeria; Ahmed Idris, the Accountant-General of the Federation, importers, chief executives of commercial banks, and other stakeholders.

They were questioned over alleged abuse of import duty waivers and underpayment of import duty between 2010 till date.

Faleke, however, kept the identities of other companies contained in the list close to his chest, promising to reveal them during the investigative hearing.