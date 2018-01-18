The Chairman of the Kwara State Internal Revenue Service, Dr. Muritala Awodun, has disclosed that the agency will soon begin the automation of revenue collection in Ministries, Departments and Agencies in the State.

Awodun, who made this known during a media parley in Ilorin on Tuesday, said the automation will stop the use of cash in any transaction and residents will make payment for services electronically.

He said the provision of e-payment platform in MDA’s by the State Government will block revenue leakages.

The KWIRS boss noted that the change in people, process and technology of revenue collection had led to an increase in the State’s Internally Generated Revenue.

He disclosed that the agency had generated more than N37.34 billion within its two years of existence.

Awodun said the agency realized N17.4b in 2016, as against the N7.2 billion generated by the defunct Bureau of Internal Revenue in 2015.

He added that in 2017, KWIRS raked in N19.94 billion.

He, however, disclosed that the agency’s projection for 2018 stands at N38 billion, assuring the tax payers that the agency’s community impacts programme would be more intensive in the current year.

He added that the drastic improvement in the State’s internal revenue was also as a result of compliance by residents, which he said has led to increase in the monitoring of government’s programmes by taxpayers.

The chairman also reiterated that the expectations of taxpayers as regards infrastructure will be met, noting that the improved IGR of the state had enabled the government to embark on infrastructural projects across the State.

Awodun said the agency will set up offices in different parts of the State for easy advocacy and tax collection.