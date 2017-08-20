The Emir of Kanam, Alhaji Mu’azu Muhammadu, has described President Muhammadu Buhari’s return to the country after a medical vacation in London as a “good omen for Nigeria.”

The emir told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Kanam that Buhari’s absence brought about some unnecessary insinuations and agitations that almost threatened the oneness of the nation.

“I am so glad, like any other well meaning Nigerians, that Mr President is back to Nigeria hale and hearty to continue his good works, especially his promises to the citizens.

“Now that he is back, we should as patriotic citizens, keep praying for him for more health and strength,’’ he said.

The traditional ruler said the prayers would enable the President to turn around the economy and the security of the country for the desired growth and development.

Muhammadu also called on Nigerians from all walks of life to give the President the needed cooperation for him to succeed in piloting the affairs of the nation to greater heights.

The emir assured that Buhari would prove his critics wrong by displaying his characteristic good nature of a principled and visionary leader who meant well for his country.

The emir, who expressed happiness over the manner Vice-President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo piloted the affairs of the nation in the absence of the President, described Buhari and Osinbajo as a “perfect team’’ for Nigeria.