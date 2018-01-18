The National President of the Oodua Peoples’ Congress, New Era, Razak Arogundade, on Wednesday said the group would resist the plan by the Federal Government to establish a cattle colony in any part of Yorubaland.

While faulting the plan as a system designed to rob the South-West of its land in favour of the Fulani herdsmen, Arogundade also condemned what he described as the government inability to curtail the excesses of the herdsmen whose killing of innocent people had continued unchecked.

He said, “We will not accept any plan by the Federal Government of Nigeria to establish a cattle colony in any Yoruba speaking state. The way and manner the Fulani herdsmen are killing innocent people is appalling. That is why we can never allow such barbarians to have their way through cattle colonies in the South-West.”