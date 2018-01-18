The Senate on Wednesday continued with the debate on the killings by herdsmen and other armed groups across Nigeria.

The lawmakers reached a resolution to conduct a national summit on the killings on Wednesday and Thursday next week.

The resolution followed the adoption of a motion moved by the lawmaker representing Taraba South Senatorial District, Senator Shuaibu Lau, on the kidnapping and suspected killing of a member of Taraba State House of Assembly, Hosea Ibi.

Ibi, who was representing Takum I Constituency, was abducted by unknown gunmen for two weeks and was found dead on Tuesday.

Seconding the motion, Senator Ben Murray-Bruce, lamented the high crime rate in the country which he said had led to a continuous loss of lives.

While accusing the Federal Government of being indifferent to the killings, he alleged that the Executive arm of government had left its duties to the legislature.

Murray-Bruce said, “It is time the Federal Government of Nigeria acted because they have been voted into office and they have an executive function to protect the lives and property of Nigerians.”

“There must be consequence for bad behaviour. You are either in control or you are not. The ministers in charge should resign. Nigerians involved should be fired or resign, otherwise they should be removed. For Nigerians to be killed like cattle, it is not acceptable.

“The Minister of Defence should tell us what he is doing. If the cabinet is incompetent, then we should fire them.”

In his submission, Senator Isa Misau, alleged that the Buhari administration was biased in its anti-corruption war, while accusing the Nigeria Police of nepotism.

Misau criticised the appointment of Ahmed Rufai Abubakar as the substantive Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency.

Abubakar is a retired career Foreign Service Officer, who till his appointment served as Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs/International Relations.

Also contributing, Senator Kabiru Marafa decried the spate of insecurity in Zamfara State, saying that a militia group was taking over the roles of traditional rulers and security agencies in his constituency.

He said, “Zamfara State is now under the control of the militia.”

The Deputy Minority Leader, Senator Emmanuel Bwacha, said the new strategy adopted by fleeing Boko Haram insurgents was to attack communities under the guise of herdsmen.

Saraki, in his remarks, noted that an urgent solution was needed to address the spate of insecurity in the country.