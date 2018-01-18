The Ondo State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria has appealed to the state Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, not to accept the cattle colony being proposed by the Federal Government in the state.

The Christian body alleged that the state governors were being coerced to accept establishment of grazing reserves in their states despite criticisms against the proposal.

The Chairman of CAN in Ondo State, Rev. Ayo Oladapo, stated this on Wednesday in Akure, at a prayer summit organised to round off the 2018 Universal Week of Prayers.

He said, “It will not see the light of the day; the Lord will fight for us. In Ondo State, we pray this will never happen.

“We pray God will give our government the boldness to say no to this and to defend the people of the state from the hands of the oppressors.

“Most of our state governments are lame and helpless in this situation. They are being coerced to accept grazing colonies in their states.”

Oladapo berated the Federal Government for not deeming it fit to fly the nation’s flag at half mast to mourn the over 73 innocent lives that were cut short by herdsmen while “all that are being done are recommendations that are inimical to the wellbeing of the people.”

In his remarks, a cleric at the Word Communication Ministries, Ibadan, Pastor Sunday Popoola, said the church of God condemned the killing and the sinful silence of the people in authority.

He said, “The head of the nation is the father of everyone and he should defend everyone.”