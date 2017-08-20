Houses of Assembly across the Southwest states of Nigeria will now have a uniform standing order and rules that will be guiding conduct of their legislative businesses.

This was part of the resolutions reached at the end of the meeting of the Southwest Legislative Reform Implementation committee held in Osogbo,the Osun State capital.

Southwest Legislative Reform Implementation Committee was inaugurated sometimes this year as part of efforts to bringing all hands on deck towards achieving the Developmental Agenda for Western Nigeria (DAWN).

The committee comprising lawmakers from the six houses of Assembly in the southwest states of Osun, Ondo, Oyo, Ogun, Ekiti and Lagos like the Southwest Governors Forum say they are interested in regional integration and the development of the region altogether.

The lawmakers all agreed that there is the need to set aside their political differences and focus on regional integration for the benefit of the masses.