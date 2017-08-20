As the world commemorates Humanitarian Day, the United Nations (UN) and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) have reiterated the need for World leaders to do everything in their powers to protect civilians in conflict situations.

The UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Edward Kallon, and the NEMA Director General, Yunuisa Mahaija, in their separate remarks at the celebration in Abuja, said thousands of civilians have been affected by the ongoing conflict in the North-east.

Maihaja said there is a compelling need for concerted efforts to mobilise all resources, exhibit humanitarian protection and demonstration of sympathy, with a view to relieving affected persons of psychosocial trauma, as well as increase their resilience to post conflict life situations.

On his part, Kallon expressed shock over the effect of terrorism in the northeast, noting that there is gross human rights violation and gender based violence going on in the region, while security challenge has constrained them from reaching vulnerable communities.

He appealed to all stakeholders working in the region to put people first in all that is being done.