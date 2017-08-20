Kaduna State government has said it will no longer tolerate sweeping of child abuse or any form of assault on children by offenders under the carpet.

The state commissioner for women affairs, Hajia Hafsat Baba, stated this following report of a man in Zaria, Mallam Shehu, who was released from police custody after molesting his three year-old daughter, Maimunatu.

Meanwhile, the non-governmental organisation, Arridah Relief Foundation, which exposed the ugly incident, reported that little Maimuna, currently hospitalised has suffered series of fractures, dislocation and broken limbs, due to severe beatings and maltreatment she received from her biological father.

According to the founder, Hajia Rabi Salisu, she said: “Mallam shehu was taken to police station, but few days later, he was released, and all this happened just nine months after the death of the girl’s mother.”