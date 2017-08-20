Nasarawa State Deputy Governor Silas Agara says the state has never received any ecological fund from the federal government since it was created, adding that the devastating effects of flood which has claimed lives and property is threatening the existence of the people.

He said that the state government had committed huge funds and ever willing to do more in tackling the impact of the torrential rains that cause flooding in the state but noted that it has limited resources.

Agara said the state government was concerned with the agony of its people and had constructed drainages, culverts and canal, to ameliorate the sufferings of the people.

The deputy governor who stated this when he received the federal government committee on the survey of ecological sites in Nasarawa state, appealed to the team to carefully take records of the areas with a view to making recommendations that could fast track the federal government’ interventions.

- Advertisement -

He said the state had a number of erosion sites, where the government had put in a lot of resources despite the economic challenges and lean revenue allocation to the state.

He said that the planned intervention by the presidency through the Ecological Funds Office would go a long way to augment the efforts and the huge sum invested by the state to curb the challenges, which have rendered most communities homeless.

Earlier, the leader of the team, Mr Suleiman Umar, said over 30 ecological sites were discovered in southern part of the state and commended the state governor, Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, for his efforts in addressing the erosion challenges in the state.

He promised to visit all the areas captured on their schedule and some of the areas mentioned by the state government including places with oil spillages.