The president of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, has welcomed President Muhammadu Buhari back to Nigeria.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Yusuph Olaniyonu, Saraki thanked God for the recovery and safe return of the President.

He reaffirmed the commitment of the National Assembly to keep working with the President in achieving objectives aimed at improving the standard of living of Nigerians and overall development of the country.

Saraki said, “I thank Almighty Allah for bringing President Muhammadu Buhari back whole, hale and hearty. When we met just two days ago, it was clear that Mr. President would soon be coming back home. In this regard, on behalf of all the senators, I welcome him back to the country.

“We must also commend Professor Yemi Osinbajo, our Vice President, who, as Acting President, held the forte in Mr. President’s absence. Moving forward, over the next few weeks, I am sure I speak on behalf of all the senators when I say that we look forward to considering the virement request by the Presidency, which is before the National Assembly, and working towards the early presentation, consideration and passage of the 2018 budget.”