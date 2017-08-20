Former Deputy National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, has described the return of President Buhari to the country to resume his duties as a cheering news.

This was just as the PDP chieftain wished him a more vigorous health as he returned to the saddle of leadership.

George, while saying in his reaction that it was un-African to celebrate the ailment of anyone, noted that the party to which he belonged had always prayed for the speedy recovery of Mr President, contending that partisan politics should never be played on the altar of petty, vindictive vision.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Alhaji Abubakar Tsav, has called on President Buhari to re-double his efforts in the area of security, corruption and welfare of Nigerians.

Tsav, who spoke on phone yesterday while reacting to the news of the return of the president, said that Nigerians had been longing to receive the president who had been away for a long period of time attending to his health.

While appreciating Allah for the life of the president, Tsav maintained that Nigerians “now want improved in their standard of living” and the need to activate the collapsing economy to improve their well being.

He further task the administration to tackle all the regional threats to the unity of the country, notably the Boko Haram crisis, IPOB agitation, herdsmen’s attacks and others.

According to the socio crusader, “a lot of people have been complaining that the president had stayed away for long but thank God for bringing him back and made him to recover from the sickness.”

“Nigerians are eager to see a turn around in their well being by activating the ailing economy and step up fight against corruption and uphold the rule of law and justice which are hallmarks of good governance and should face the security of the nation.”