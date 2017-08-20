The Oro-Ago community in Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State has faulted the claim by the Kwara State Government that there is no evidence of a strange disease in the 15 Fulani settlements in the area.

The President of Oro-Ago Unity Alliance, Prof. Olu Dada, and Secretary, Dr. Adebisi Molomo, claimed that no fewer than 96 persons have died as result of the strange illness.

It was also learnt that the disease has spread to Ajaso-Ipo and Lafiagi areas of the state.

A source said no fewer than 12 persons suspected to have been killed by the disease have been buried at Kara cemetery at Ajase-Ipo.

Oro-Ago Unity Alliance called on the Kwara State government to emulate its Kogi State counterpart by accepting the facts that numerous deaths have been caused by the strange illness.

It said, “We find it strange that the state government failed to address the deaths in Oro-Ago and spoke only on the incidents at Babanla. Reports reaching us indicate that no fewer than 96 people have died in hamlets inhabited by Fulani people in Oro-Ago and environs.

“While his counterpart in neighbouring Kogi State promptly responded to a similar outbreak of Lassa fever by addressing a press conference, the Kwara health commissioner has chosen to disregard the alarm raised by the Oro Ago community.”

Meanwhile, the Commissioner for Health in Kogi State, Dr. Saka Audu, has appealed for calm over reports of the mysterious disease.

The commissioner, who denied that 62 people have died from the disease, told journalists in Lokoja that those diagnosed so far were suffering from gastroenteritis and malaria.