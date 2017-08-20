The Ogun State governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, has said his administration’s educational development strides “are targeted at ensuring a better future for students and the youth.”

Receiving the 161 participants of the 2017 Ogun Summer Camp, after an Awareness Walk, at the Government House, Oke-Igbehin, Abeokuta, on Saturday, he also said his government was committed towards building a greater nation.

The governor said one of the objectives of the annual camp “is to instill virtues of discipline, team work and good relationship into the children, adding that it will also help to promote peace, harmony and unity in the country.”

He charged the participants to imbibe all the skills, lessons and experiences offered by the camp, in order to equip them as good ambassadors of the state.

While commending them for their participation in the walk and the good attitude they exhibited during the camp, Amosun urged them to listen attentively and participate actively in all the training exercises, as well as learn from each other.

Speaking to newsmen, the state’s Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Mrs. Modupe Mujota, said beyond academics, the camp “impart life skills with fun, adding what a child learns in the place of fun sticks forever.”

She noted that the increase in the number of participants in the second edition, demonstrates the success of the initiative, while encouraging students yet to participate, to plan towards the next edition.