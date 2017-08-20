The Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Niger Delta and Coordinator, Presidential Amnesty Programme, Brig Gen Paul Boroh, has stated that beneficiaries of the Amnesty programme undergoing various agricultural trainings are being groomed to take over the agro-allied sector of the Niger Delta economy.

Boroh, represented by a staff of the Post Training and Engagement Unit of the Amnesty office, Ogbodu Eghe, stated this at a one day sensitisation meeting with some delegates currently undergoing training on poultry farming, at Issachar Farms, Kpite in Tai local government area of Rivers State.

He said the agro-allied skills empowerment programme is geared towards equipping the ex-agitators to be actively involved in the industrialisation process of the region, with a view to achieving sustainable peace and stability in the Niger Delta region.

Earlier, the CEO of Kalobiv Investments Limited, Kalada Dick Iruenabere, commended Boroh for initiating the agricultural refresher course for the ex-agitators to enable them establish their own agro-allied enterprises, saying the delegates had conducted themselves in a manner, which showed that they were actually being transformed in character and learning.

In his remarks, Chairman, Buafa Agro-resources, Famaa Bariledum, said the delegates were also thought financial management and entrepreneurship to enable them run their own poultry farms at the end of the training, in addition to the proficiency certificates that would be issued to them.