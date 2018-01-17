The Nigerian Air Force has said one of its Remotely Piloted Aircraft, RPA, successfully destroyed a Boko Haram vehicle workshop, killing many of the insurgents in the process at the Sambisa general area on Monday.

The security service, in a statement by its spokesman, Air Vice Marshal Olatokunbo Adesanya, in Abuja, yesterday, said the NAF Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) platform had previously discovered that Boko Haram vehicles were parked in the location.

The statement reads :”​A Nigerian Air Force (NAF) remotely piloted aircraft (RPA), on 15 January 2018, successfully destroyed an emerging Boko Haram Terrorists (BHT) vehicle workshop in the Sambisa general area.

“Consequently, a NAF RPA was detailed to conduct armed reconnaissance in search of Boko Haram vehicles and terrorists around the location, which was apparently being used as a vehicle workshop.

“The RPA discovered that Boko Haram terrorists motorcycles and vehicles, including a Boko Haram terrorists Commander’s vehicle were parked in the targeted area. Additionally, several terrorists were seen moving intermittently within the targeted area.

“The subsequent air strike by the NAF RPA resulted in the immediate destruction of the vehicles in the targeted location, killing all the insurgents inside it, as no survivors were seen scampering from the location after impact,” the statement said.