The Benue State Government yesterday distanced itself and its citizens from the quit notice issued to Fulani herdsmen in the state by a group called “Middle Belt Renaissance Forum” urging the people including the Fulanis to disregard it.

Governor Samuel Ortom, who disclosed the position of his administration on the matter in a statement said the purported notice will not have any effect in the state.

The governor tasked security agencies to investigate the matter and apprehend those behind the quit notice, and noted that the state government had enacted a law prohibiting open grazing to pave way for the establishment of ranches and the implementation of the law is scheduled to commence in November this year. “

The law however does not provide that herdsmen should leave Benue State.

It rather encourages herdsmen and any other individual who wishes to rear livestock in the state to do so within ranches”.

Governor Ortom urges the people of the state to remain calm and go about their normal businesses as anyone found to be fomenting trouble on account of such a quit notice will be arrested and brought to justice.

He called on Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of coexistence as the constitution allows all nationals to reside anywhere in the country provided they don’t constitute threat to security.

The governor also emphasized the need for Nigerians to shun hate speeches capable of plunging the nation into unnecessary crisis.