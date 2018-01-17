Mr Pam Dongs, the Plateau Commissioner for Works and Transport, says the state government has embarked on the construction of 16 rural roads to boost accessibility.

The commissioner disclosed this on Wednesday in Jos when he led other staff of the ministry to defend the 2018 budget before the House of Assembly Committee on Works and Transport.

He said the project tagged, “Rural Accessibility Project, ’’ was aimed at changing the face of the state from its rural outlook.

“This project is to change the face of this state and make the rural dwellers feel the impact of this government.

“We want the people to know there is a government of change on ground.

“This project would touch the lives of every Plateau citizen when completed,’’ he said.

The Chairman of the committee, Mr Sunday Muchen, commended the state government for the initiative and pledged support toward its successful completion.